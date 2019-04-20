Celebration of an 18th century philosopher

The annual celebration of Chirnside’s world-famous philosopher David Hume, born in 1711, will be held at Chirnside Hall on May 11, this year.

Thinking Without Borders, a group inspired by Berwickshire philosophers David Hume and John Duns Scotus, is hosting the dinner and has invited Professor Barry Smith, renowned for his specialism in food and wine, as guest speaker.

Professor Smith is a founding director of the Centre for the Study of the Senses, director of the Institute of Philosophy at the University of London and a philosopher of language and mind.

His current research is on the multisensory nature of perceptual experience regarding food and drink, focusing on taste, smell and flavour.

Professor Smith has appeared on BBC One’s Masterchef, BBC Two’s Inside the Factory, and is a regular on BBC Radio 4’s The Kitchen Cabinet, as well as In Our Time and Radio 3’s FreeThinking.

In 2010 he wrote and presented a series for the BBC World Service called The Mysteries of the Brain and in 2017, wrote and presented BBC Radio 4’s The Uncommon Senses. He is a frequent contributor to The World of Fine Wine and wine columnist for Prospect Magazine.

At the David Hume Food for Thought dinner at Chirnside Hall Hotel, Professor Smith will discuss ‘One Man’s Meat – Another Man’s Poison? Hume and the Standard of Taste’.

Tickets are £35, and include a meal and a glass of claret. Contact Derek Janes on secretary@thinkingwithoutborders.org.uk