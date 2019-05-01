Castlegate overflow car park set to reopen

Extra car parking will be available in Berwick town centre from next week.

The grassed overflow section of Castlegate car park is set to reopen if ground conditions are dry.

The news will come as a relief to drivers who have struggled to find parking spaces as the town has got busier in recent weeks.

The area is closed during the winter to prevent the grass getting churned up.

A Northumberland County Council spokesperson said: "The council has put a number of measures in place to improve car parking in Berwick.

"This overflow car parking area does become very wet in the winter months, and we have to wait until conditions are suitable to have parking there.

"The ground has dried out now and we expect to open the area for the summer next week."