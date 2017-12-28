Castle-bagging in the Scottish Borders

VisitScotland has discovered that almost half of the British population has never visited a Scottish castle: and they are determined to change that.

There are almost 100 castle in the Scottish Borders and VisitScotland is encouraging people to go castle-bagging in the region in 2018. Berwickshire castles included in the list are: Duns Castle; Greenknowe Tower, Gordon; and Hume Castle.

It turns out that seven out of ten people would like to stay overnight in a castle while on holiday in Scotland and with 140 of Scotland’s 660 habitable castles having been converted into hotels (Duns Castle included), visitors could make that dream come true.

Paula Ward, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Castles are an iconic and integral part of Scotland’s history and culture.

“There is something unique and special about every single one of them and each has their own significant story to tell.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience a Scottish castle in their lifetime, and with so many on their doorstep in the Scottish Borders, I would encourage residents and visitors alike to make it their mission.”