Cast a vote for your favourite community project to win ...

Voting opens this month for people in Berwickshire to decide where £45,000 of Scottish Borders Council money should be spent in the county.

Berwickshire residents have 11 projects to choose from, after community groups and charities put in applications for a share of the money.

The fund gives local people the chance to support community groups and projects which improve the lives of people locally.

In this round of Locality Bid Funding, the total cost of all 11 bids is £114,894.95... so your vote is certain to be crucial to your favoured project.

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, locality services executive member, said: “This new fund will provide local people with a real say on how money is spent in their area and what the priorities in the community should be.”

Across the Borders more than 130 applications were received for Scottish Borders Council’s new Borders-wide £500,000 Localities Bid Fund and 62 have gone forward to the public vote.

Councillor Aitchison explained: “Unfortunately, not all projects met the criteria to go forward to the voting stage but we’re happy to speak to people involved with these bids to explore other funding avenues.

“This is an exciting new funding stream and it’s down to the people of the Borders to choose who gets the money.

“I’d encourage people to shout loudest for their favourite projects by registering their votes.”

Using your postcode you can vote for your favourite ideas online, in person at a designated ballot box or by returning a ballot paper to the council by freepost.

Here we take a look at the 11 local projects shortlisted.

Abundant Borders: To part fund the creation of a Good Food Hub for Berwickshire to tackle household food insecurity, promote community food production and healthy eating. Bid covers two co-ordinator posts, development and publishing of a Good Food Hub toolkit, equipment and marketing. £33,220

Birgham Community Development Trust: To fund new play park equipment. £13,500

Connect Berwickshire Youth Project: To bring young people in Duns, Eyemouth and Coldstream together and reach out to those in rural areas with new, integrated activities during the summer months. Bid covers transport provision. £6,000

Duns & District Men’s Shed: To part fund a Men’s Shed in Duns to tackle social isolation. Bid is for insurance, machinery and tools. £7,300

Duns Amateur Swimming Club: To start a free to enter P5-P7 local primary schools’ swimming gala at Duns pool. The bid is to pay for pool hire, guards, medals and promotion. £650

Eat, Sleep, Ride CIC: To improve the lives of young people aged 14-16 who are disengaged or at risk of exclusion. Horses will be used to inspire change through horse riding lessons, walks and training for employment. £2,350

Eyemouth Men’s Shed: To update facilities at the TEDDA centre in Eyemouth providing new machinery, lighting and security to extend activities. Office admin/accounting software and furniture. £4,900

Friends of Duns Primary School: To extend use of the primary school outside school hours for community. Bid for stage curtains and lighting, playground equipment and outdoor picnic tables. £29,000.

Open Space: To help run activities, photography, allotment growing and creative writing for socially isolated people. Bid covers tuition fees, tea/coffee, wheelchair access to community allotment and to develop a photography project. £4,969.49

Parents & Friends of Coldingham Primary School: To establish a community-based samba band for Coldingham and Cockburnspath, made up of children, young people and adults. Bid is for musical instruments and tutoring in first 12 months. £5,000

Westruther Parent Council: Sustainable Westruther aims to create a community hub for sport and recreation activities suitable for all age groups in the community. The bid covers cost of activities, equipment and coaching. £8,005.