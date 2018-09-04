Caravans stolen from a yard in Greenlaw

Police are appealing for information after the theft of two caravans from a storage yard in Greenlaw.

One caravan, a white, six berth Magnum Classic 540 worth £6,000, was discovered missing around 8.40am on Friday, August 31. The other, a white Swift Challenger 635, worth £25,000, was confirmed missing around 11.15am on the same day.

Inspector Tony Hodges, said: “These caravans had been stored in a yard and were discovered missing by their owners on Friday but they could have been taken any time in the days or weeks before.”

If you have any information contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0699 of 31st August , or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.