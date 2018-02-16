Canine wedding guests

If you are thinking about having your dog as a guest at your wedding then Barking Mad Scottish Borders are the people to help.

The dog sitting specialists have introduced a new wedding service owner-operator, Donna Macaulay explaining: “Wedding day pet care can be very problematic as pretty much everyone you would trust to look after your four-legged best friend will be a guest at your special ceremony.”

Many wedding venues are becoming dog-friendly and the concept of having your hound around on your special day is increasing in popularity.

“Our bespoke dog wedding chaperone service allows the bride and groom to relax and enjoy the wedding, knowing their pet is in safe hands,” added Donna. “We create an experience which the wedding party and their guests will love, providing photo opportunities and creating treasured memories, whilst ensuring the happiness and welfare of their dog.”

To find out more about including your dog in your wedding plans, contact Donna on (01896 242096).