Cancelled operations debated

The high number of cancelled operations at Borders General Hospital was raised in the Scottish Parliament last week.

At First Minister’s Questions Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton quizzed Nicola Sturgeon after being contacted by a number of constituents complaining about cancelled operations.

Rachael referred to a case where a patient had her operation cancelled twice, causing distress and inconvenience, and asked the First Minister what action the SNP Government would take to help the situation in NHS Borders that has seen 152 operations cancelled this year for capacity or non-clinical reason by the hospital.

The MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire constituency called on the SNP Government to provide support to NHS Borders and said:‘NHS Borders is suffering from SNP mismanagement.

“This year has seen 152 patients have their operation cancelled due to no fault of their own. I was glad to be able to raise the issues that have been facing my constituents, especially the case which has seen one patient have two operations cancelled in a row.

“I asked the First Minister to help our local NHS and give it the support it needs to help reduce incidences of cancelled operations here in the Scottish Borders. Unfortunately, she only said that she would continue to work with local health boards.”