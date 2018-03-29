Calor Gas supplies issue

A gas shortage in the Borders is the result of Calor Gas having issues with their LPG supplies because of recent temporary closures of UK refineries and the Forties pipeline.

The temporary closures combined with the recent extreme winter weather placed unprecedented pressure on LPG deliveries and resulted in a backlog of orders.

Rachael Hamilton MSP, has received assurances that a delivery for the region is coming this week and she will write to the UKPIA to enquire what action is being taken to improve the industry’s infrastructure.

The MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire said: “Constituents have been in touch about a gas shortage. Rightly this is huge concern with the beast from the east expected to hit again this Easter weekend.”

Paul Blacklock from Calor Gas said: “We apologise unreservedly to any of our customers who have been impacted by our delivery backlog.

“The past weeks have seen the whole LPG industry impacted by exceptional conditions due the temporary closure of the Forties pipeline from the North Sea for eight weeks. “This situation was then compounded by further refinery closures across Britain and the recent extreme weather.

“The gas supply issues are now largely resolved, so our focus is on getting to customers.”

“To ensure that we are not placed in this position again we will continue to invest in our own import and storage facilities and develop new sources of gas.”