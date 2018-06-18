Busy Sunday morning of sea rescues

Both Dunbar lifeboats were launched earlier on Sunday morning to assist a fishing boat run aground on rocks near the town’s harbour.

The crew of the Pamela S trawler ran into difficulties at Long Craigs at around 6am, the net of the 17m boat picking up a large rock but when the crew moved into shallow water to try and free themselves the net got caught under the hull and the boat ran aground.

St Abbs lifeboat went to the aid of a dive boat on Sunday morning.

A passing Dunbar fishing boat, the May Queen, offered to help and the inshore lifeboat crew helped set up a tow and the May Queen pulled the Pamela S off the rocks. The three-man crew of the North Shield’s-based trawler reported no damage to the boat and made their way to Dunbar harbour, where they planned to wait for a diver to help recover their net so they could continue fishing.

St Abbs independent lifeboat was also called out on Sunday after HM Coastguard received a report of a dive boat taking in water.

When they arrived on the scene the crew discovered that the dive boat had a blocked bilge pump and was taking in water. The lifeboat crew boarded the dive boat and proceeded to pumping her out and clear the bilge pump, then the lifeboat stood by as the dive boat returned safely to harbour.

The lifeboat crew then dealt with a diver who had a suspected broken wrist.

First aid was given in the station, a splint and sling applied and the diver was taken to hospital for an X-ray.