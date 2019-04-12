Busy afternoon of call-outs for St Abbs lifeboat crew

St Abbs independent lifeboat had a busy afternoon on Thursday, April 11, initially going to the aid of a small yacht in trouble off the Berwickshire coast, then being called away from that incident to attend an emergency at Coldingham Sands.

The crew were paged at approximately 4.10pm by Her Majesty’s Coastguard (HMCG) to provide assistance to the yacht in difficulty on the Berwickshire coast.

“While attending the yacht, St Abbs Lifeboat responded to a further request from HMCG to break off and attend a second incident at Coldingham Sands. Providing medical assistance on the beach,, St Abbs Lifeboat crew handed the casualty into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service,” said a spokesperson for St Abbs independent lifeboat.

Eyemouth Coastguard Eyemouth Lifeboat, and Dunbar and Berwick Coastguard rescue teams were also called out.