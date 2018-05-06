Wanted: A young farming entrepreneur

The Border Union Agricultural Society (BUAS) is searching for a young farming entrepreneur from the Scottish Borders or north Northumberland to represent them at the Royal Agricultural Society of The Commonwealth’s Conference, in Alberta, Canada in the autumn.

The RASC comprises over 50 national and regional show societies, agricultural associations and research bodies working in 20 Commonwealth countries and its bi-annual conference invites a Next Generation representative aged under 40 from each member to attend.

These young people come together to hear about and discuss the latest farming issues and developments and to see examples of innovative farming practices in the host country.

The theme of the 2018 conference is Connecting the World through Food.

Anyone interested in attending has until May 18 to submit an application. Candidates should be under 40 years of age and should set out their reasons for wishing to attend, including any benefits they see for their future career, in no more than 500 words. Applications to Mags Clark at mags@buas.org