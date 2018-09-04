Success at double for Greenlaw juice producer

The juices are really flowing at an award-winning Borders business.

Greenlaw-based artisan apple juice producer, Laprig Valley, has received a gold Great Taste Award for its Bramley apple juice.

The news comes at an exciting time as the company anticipates the arrival of a new press to help expand production.

It has also been shortlisted within the non-alcoholic juice category of the Great British Food Awards.

Judge Valentine Warner also named some of the largest beverage companies in the UK within the shortlist, including Fentimans Ltd, Belvoir Fruit Farms and Square Root London.

Lorna Fleming, co-founder of Laprig Valley, said: “It has been a very exciting few months for us. Adding another Great Taste Award to our portfolio and being shortlisted in the Great British Food Awards with some of the leading brands in the industry is a real achievement. It is great to see our passion for great tasting artisan apple juice is being spread across the industry especially as we continue to grow our reach and production.”