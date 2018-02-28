Job centres in Borders closed due to weather

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced that all job centres in the Borders will be closed until 12pm tomorrow (March 1).

The announcement comes after many areas in Scotland were given a red weather warning for snow until 10am tomorrow.

The affected sites are: Eyemouth, Galashiels, Hawick and Lanark.

DWP confirmed that payments due to be made tomorrow would still go through, but all scheduled appointments would have to be postponed, and rescheduled for a later date,

