Flying flag for Scottish stone

Hutton Stone is one of three top companies who have joined forces to form the Scottish Stone Group, aiming to encourage the use of local materials.

Scotland currently imports 85% of the stone used in the building industry and Hutton Stone, along with Denfind Stone (Angus) and Tradstocks (Stirlingshire) want to raise awareness of the benefits of using indigenous stone - it’s economical, it’s a good investment for hundreds of years, and has a smaller carbon footprint than manufactured imported stone.

There are currently 160 people employed in the £10 million stone quarrying and processing industry in Scotland and the three founding members of the Scottish Stone Group employ over 100 of them.

Hutton Stone Ltd was set up in 1994 and with a turnover of £2 million a year the company employs 35 people. They initially dealt with reclaimed stone before re-opening Swinton Quarry in 1999, followed by Hazeldean Quarry, near Alnwick in 2010.

The Scottish Stone Group took their message to Holyrood last week, meeting with the Minister for Business, Innovation and Energy Paul Wheelhouse MSP.

Marcus Paine, managing director of Hutton Stone speaking on behalf of the Scottish Stone Group, said: “We want to promote the use of indigenous natural stone and grow the industry, creating more jobs and apprenticeships in Scotland as well as promoting an important environmentally sustainable material.

“The stone sector itself has an important role to promote the industry and outline the benefits of using local stone but we also need political support and understanding of the realities facing our industry. We have a quality product and a compelling argument for using indigenous stone and we hope our elected representatives see its worth and help us grow the industry.”

Welcoming the group to the Parliament, Paul Wheelhouse said: “Scotland has a long, proud history of stone production, as exemplified by our unique built heritage.

“A resurgent stone industry not only has a role to play in maintaining our existing building stock, but has much to offer in terms of providing a modern sustainable building product - ensuring a sense of place and providing high skilled employment and training opportunities including in rural communities.”