Eyemouth is a cruise ship destination port

Concerted efforts to market Eyemouth as a cruise ship destination are starting to pay off as a new cruise ship is scheduled to visit the port later this month.

The Silver Cloud is expected to berth in the bay off Fort Point first thing on the morning of Tuesday, May 29, and passengers will be brought ashore to the pontoon on Eyemouth’s middle pier.

The Berwickshire port is one of 15 calls the Silver Cloud will make on its 14-day voyage from Dublin to Tower Bridge, London.

Passengers coming ashore at Eyemouth will had the option of a number of excursions including; Lindisfarne and Alnwick Castle, Floors Castle and St Abbs. Some passengers may also spend a few hours in the town.

The vessel, operated by Silversea Cruises, is expected to remain berthed in the bay until 5pm on the Tuesday, when she will sail south to Hull, then London.

The first cruise ship to visit Eyemouth was MS Hanseatic, operated by Hapage Lloyd Cruises in 2015. She returned to the Berwickshire port again last year when passengers either stayed in town or visited St Abbs, Holy Island or Alnwick Castle.