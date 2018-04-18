Extra cash is on right path to good roads

A local business leader has welcomed the Scottish Government’s additional £10 million worth of funding to local government for road repairs.

Hans Waltl, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) East of Scotland area leader, believes Scottish Borders Council must do more to improve the state of the region’s roads.

He said: “FSB has consistently called for national action to tackle the deteriorating state of our local roads, made worse by this year’s run of bad weather.

“The simple truth is that poorly-maintained local roads make it more difficult and costly to do business.

“What Scotland needs is a strategic long-term solution to the endemic problem of roads maintenance and repair, but, in the meantime, the Scottish Government’s announcement of £10 million for investment across Scotland’s local authorities is hugely welcome.

“It might also be worth exploring ways to boost local infrastructure spending by making the most of investment opportunities provided by Borderlands Growth Deal.

“Scottish Borders Council spends below the Scottish average on roads maintenance per kilometre, so the promise of additional resources will hopefully see significant improvements to the condition of our roads.”