Enterprise agency benefit

The benefits of a dedicated enterprise agency for the south of Scotland were emphasised when a Scottish Parliament committee visited the region this week.

Representatives of Scottish Borders Council and Dumfries and Galloway Council gave evidence at a meeting of the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee at Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries on Monday, January 14.

Councillor Elaine Murray, leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council, and Mid Berwickshire councillor Mark Rowley, SBC’s executive member for business and economic development, appeared before the committee at its latest evidence gathering sessions on the proposed bill to establish South of Scotland Enterprise.

Mark Rowley said: “Everyone in the south of Scotland wants to see the area’s potential maximised, with the educational, training and employment prospects available to help us retain our young people and attract others, as well as inward investment.

“A dedicated agency can also help provide more economic assistance for communities and social enterprises, better marketing and promotion of the region, and further improvements to digital and transport connectivity, amongst many other things.

“The current bill brings the prospect of an enterprise agency for our region into being, but most importantly one that is built in and for the south of Scotland, which will address the specific challenges, opportunities and ambitions of our area.”