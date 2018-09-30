Campaign promotes Scotch Lamb

A Borders sheep farmer has swapped the fields for the aisles to support a campaign promoting Scotch Lamb.

Alec Telfer, who has over 40 years of experience as a sheep breeder and currently serves as vice-president of the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association, was in Morrisons in Hawick to tempt shoppers with a taste of the versatile meat as part of the Scotch Lamb PGI sampling roadshow, delivered by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS). The Scotch Lamb roadshow comes as new research carried out by YouGov on behalf of QMS revealed over a third (36%) of people in the south of Scotland never eat lamb midweek – despite the region hosting the greatest concentration of sheep farms in Scotland.

“These sampling events are an excellent opportunity to talk to consumers not only about the versatility of Scotch Lamb, but also about what goes in to putting fresh, tasty Scotch Lamb on their plates,” said Mr Telfer. “Farmers work hard to produce a fantastic product which is produced on Scottish farms. At this time of year Scotch Lamb is at its most plentiful, so there is a huge scope for more people to routinely enjoy it by adding it to their midweek mealtime repertoire.”