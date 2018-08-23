Andrew’s back on board as a partner

George F. White, the land, business and property group, has appointed a partner to its farm consultancy team in a key move.

Andrew Jamieson, who has previously worked in the farm team at George F. White, will be predominately based in the Duns office, covering Northumberland, Borders and Cumbria, supporting landowners and farmers on a range of operational, financial and business planning matters.

He re-joins the team to expand the group’s offering, strengthen its range of farm consultancy services, and attract a wider client base from the Borders down to the north-west region.

Andrew has specialist knowledge of the traditional farm sector and how it operates, as well as commercial planning, development and energy experience, which will provide an extra dimension to the overall farm support services the consultancy offers.

He is also well versed on the current political landscape and farming policies which means he can offer a holistic approach in his advice to farmers, not only providing support from an operational aspect – Andrew has been working with farmers for 15 years, so has a lot to offer in terms of practical farm management – but also helping them to direct their business, and make it more resilient through looking for opportunities to make positive changes to land ownership and use, and investing in new ways to generate second income streams.

Simon Britton, at George F. White, said: “It’s wonderful to have Andrew back on board, joining us as a partner in the business, who enhances our farm consultancy team through the capabilities, connections and credibility he brings. Andrew has a special kind of calibre that is hard to find, and something that will distinguish our team from other farm consultancy services out there. His first-hand experience with farmers and landowners, and his relationships with local architects, planners and developers will strengthen our farm team’s ability in helping clients to realise the potential of their land and business.

“Andrew will work closely with landowners and farmers, advising them on how they can safeguard their core farming businesses through diversification, and take them through careful business planning and diversification, guiding them through the steps they need to take to do this, bringing in the wider teams at George F. White for specific guidance a farmer may need such as planning and development, engineering or surveying.”

Talking about his new role, Andrew said: “It’s great to be back and be part of such a vibrant and skilled team that’s gone from strength to strength over the last five years.

“I hope my experience and knowledge can help to broaden the group’s offering to its existing farm and land clients, but also attract a wider client base through a cross-delivery of support, from practical farm management to strategic commercial advice, to help build resilience in turbulent times.”