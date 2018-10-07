2018 show success at Ellemford

The Ellemford Show this year was a huge success with large classes of sheep and tractors.

This year’s judges did a fantastic job of judging the sheep, tractors and cattle.

The weather stayed dry and although cool, did not deter a great turnout of visitors to the show.

An added bonus to this year’s show was a visit from approximately 35 IBEX (off-road) Landrovers who were on a weekend off-road excursion in the area.

Cups, Special Prizes and Class Winners – In Reverse Order

VINTAGE TRACTOR CUPS (Judge: Mrs S Manners, Deanfoot Farm, Denholm)

The LLOYD TRACTORS SALVER for the Best Prepared Fordson: T NISBET, EYEMOUTH

The Ancroft Tractors Bowl for Best Prepared Massey Ferguson: R SANDERSON, RESTON

The ROB GOURLAY CUP for Best Prepared Grey Ferguson; J HUNTER, KELSO

The ELLIOT CUP for the Overall Champion Tractor; R SANDERSON, RESTON

ROSETTE for Best Original Tractor; I SHEARLAW, GORDON

The JOHN CRON CUP for Any Other Tractor (excluding Ford or Massey Ferguson); K THOMSON, WEST BARNS

SHEPHERDS CUPS

The NOBLE CUP for the Single Blackface in the Shepherds Pen Class. (Judge: Ms F Paxton, Greenleighton, Longwitton) S BLAIKIE, BOTHWELL

BLACKFACE SHEPHERDS CLASS (In Reverse Order): (Judge: Ms F Paxton, Greenleighton, Longwitton)

3RD in Blackface Shepherds class: E RAMAGE, CRAIGWINDSHIEL

2ND in Blackface Shepherds Class: A BELL, TOLLISHILL

1ST & WINNER of the CRICHNESS CUP for the Best Shepherds Pen of one Blackface Ewe, one Gimmer and one Ewe Lamb: S BLAIKIE, BOTHWELL

GREYFACE SHEPHERDS CLASS (In Reverse Order): (Judge: Ms A Gordon, Northfield, St Abbs)

3rd in Greyface Shepherds Class: J GILCHRIST, RAWBURN

2nd in Greyface Shepherds Class: W BORTHWICK, HAREHEAD

1ST & WINNER of the 1902 SWAN CLARET JUG for the Best Shepherds’ Pen of one Grey Face Ewe, one Gimmer and one Ewe Lamb: S THOMSON, COCKBURN

MULTI-BREED SHEPHERDS CLASS (In Reverse Order): (Judge: Ms R Allen, Stoup Hill, Humblehaugh)

3RD in Multi-Breed Shepherds Class: S RENTON, DUNS

2nd in Multi-Breed Shepherds Class: E RAMAGE, CRAIGWINDSIELD

1ST & WINNER of the BORTHWICK CUP for the Best Shepherds Pen of one Multi-Breed Ewe, one Gimmer and One Ewe Lamb: B HEDLEY, CORSBIE

MULTI-BREED CUPS (Judge: Ms R Allen, Stoup Hill, Humblehaugh)

The HARBRO CUP Cup for Best Single MV Accredited Multi-Breed: PROF. PENNY, CRICHNESS

The DAVID P MARSHALL CUP for the Best Single Multi-Breed: M PERRING, HOPRIG

GREY FACE CUPS (Judge: Ms A Gordon, Northfield, St Abbs)

The LONGFORMACUS CUP for the Best Grey Face Pen: S THOMSON, COCKBURN

The LANDALE CUP for the Best Single Grey Face: B HEDLEY, CORSBIE

BLACKFACE CUPS (Judge: Ms F Paxton, Greenleighton, Longwitton)

The AITKEN SILVER CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Pen of Three Blackface Ewe Lambs: J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

The MURRAY SILVER CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Pen of Three Blackface Gimmers: PROF. PENNY, CRAIGWINDSHIEL

The T. DOUGLAS VEITCH CUP for the Best Blackface Pen of Three: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

The PRIESTLAW CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Single in the Pens of Three: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

The PATE CUP for the Best Blackface Group of Ram, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb: A BELL, TOLLISHILL

The TOM HEATLIE CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Blackface Ewe Lamb: A BELL, TOLLISHILL

The A J B SPENCE CUP for the Best Blackface Tup Lamb: PROF. PENNY, BOTHWELL

The AINSLIE PERPETUAL CUP for the Best Single Blackface in Classes 17–22: A BELL, TOLLISHILL

PRIME LAMBS CUPS (Judge: Mrs S Devlin Stafford, Alnwick)

The 1898 SWAN CUP for the Best Prime Lamb in Class 30: J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

The 1899 SWAN CUP for the Best Prime Lamb in Class 31: J & R WHITECROSS, CLARABAD MILL

The BANK OF SCOTLAND CUP for the Best Pen of Prime Lambs in Classes 30-31: J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON

CATTLE COMPETITION (Judge: Mrs W Hobbs, Wedderlie, Westruther)

Cattle Competition in Reverse Order:

2ND in the Cattle Competition: PROF. PENNY, BOTHWELL

1ST & WINNER of the 125th ANNIVERSARY PROFESSOR W A PENNY CUP for a field of a minimum of 20 Suckler Cows and Calves: D MYCOCK, ELLEMFORD

YOUNG HANDLERS (Judge: Mrs M Cockburn, Stirkfield, Broughton)

The JOHN SCOTT MEMORIAL TROPHY for the winner of the Young Handlers: JACK ROYAN, PUTTON MILL

OVERALL AND RESERVE CHAMPIONS’ CUPS (Judge: Mrs M Cockburn, Stirkfield, Broughton)

The SPOTTISWOODE CUP for the Overall Champion Pen: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT

The SWAN & KELLIE CUP for the Reserve Overall Champion: PROF. PENNY, CRICHNESS

The JAMES COULTHERD MEMORIAL CUP for the Shepherd bringing out the Overall Champion: A BELL, TOLLISHILL

The Golden Jubilee Cup for Overall Champion: A BELL, TOLLISHILL

SHEEPDOG TRIALS (Judge: C Smart)

The DUNS CASTLE CHALLENGE CUP for the winner of the 2017 Sheepdog Trials, kindly run by Johnny Robinson: R HENDERSON’S ‘GLEN’, ABBINGTON (96 POINTS).

TERRIER RACING (Judge: J Baker)

The TAFF MEMORIAL CUP for the winner of the Terrier Racing: J MATHER’S ‘TILBERT THWAITE’ FOULDEN.

Industrial Section

LPS Award (plain horn stick) Allan Hay

LPS Special Award (plain wood stick) Allan Hay

Tait Cup (novice stick) David Lochhead

John McGuffie Cup (fancy stick) Allan Hay

LPS Champion of Champions (best stick) Allan Hay

Eunice Elliot Cup (most points child age 8 and over) India Doyle (age 12)

RAC Simpson Cup (most points child age 7 and under) Sarah Sanderson (age 5)

Muriel Milne Cup (best exh. childrens’ section) India Doyle (age 12)

Harehead Quaich (crafts) David Lochhead

CMR Breadboard (best bread) Kerry Eloner

CMR Butterdish (best exh. savouries) Cally Gilchrist

Lidded Jug (best painting) Betty Snow

Marygold Cup (best exh. vegetables) Elisabeth Leeming

Anniversary Trophy (best photograph) Sheila Pattullo

Ferguson Salver (best exh. flower section) Duncan Roe

LPS Tankard (gentlemen’s cup)* Willian Young

Elliot Cup (most points under age 25) Emma Armatage/Debbie Harris

Dickinson Cup (most points overall) Sandra Young

*(gentleman with most points overall excluding Vegetables and Flowers)