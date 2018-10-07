2018 show success at Ellemford

The Ellemford Show this year was a huge success with large classes of sheep and tractors.
This year’s judges did a fantastic job of judging the sheep, tractors and cattle.
The weather stayed dry and although cool, did not deter a great turnout of visitors to the show.
An added bonus to this year’s show was a visit from approximately 35 IBEX (off-road) Landrovers who were on a weekend off-road excursion in the area.
Cups, Special Prizes and Class Winners – In Reverse Order
VINTAGE TRACTOR CUPS (Judge: Mrs S Manners, Deanfoot Farm, Denholm)
The LLOYD TRACTORS SALVER for the Best Prepared Fordson: T NISBET, EYEMOUTH
The Ancroft Tractors Bowl for Best Prepared Massey Ferguson: R SANDERSON, RESTON
The ROB GOURLAY CUP for Best Prepared Grey Ferguson; J HUNTER, KELSO
The ELLIOT CUP for the Overall Champion Tractor; R SANDERSON, RESTON
ROSETTE for Best Original Tractor; I SHEARLAW, GORDON
The JOHN CRON CUP for Any Other Tractor (excluding Ford or Massey Ferguson); K THOMSON, WEST BARNS
SHEPHERDS CUPS
The NOBLE CUP for the Single Blackface in the Shepherds Pen Class. (Judge: Ms F Paxton, Greenleighton, Longwitton) S BLAIKIE, BOTHWELL
BLACKFACE SHEPHERDS CLASS (In Reverse Order): (Judge: Ms F Paxton, Greenleighton, Longwitton)
3RD in Blackface Shepherds class: E RAMAGE, CRAIGWINDSHIEL
2ND in Blackface Shepherds Class: A BELL, TOLLISHILL
1ST & WINNER of the CRICHNESS CUP for the Best Shepherds Pen of one Blackface Ewe, one Gimmer and one Ewe Lamb: S BLAIKIE, BOTHWELL
GREYFACE SHEPHERDS CLASS (In Reverse Order): (Judge: Ms A Gordon, Northfield, St Abbs)
3rd in Greyface Shepherds Class: J GILCHRIST, RAWBURN
2nd in Greyface Shepherds Class: W BORTHWICK, HAREHEAD
1ST & WINNER of the 1902 SWAN CLARET JUG for the Best Shepherds’ Pen of one Grey Face Ewe, one Gimmer and one Ewe Lamb: S THOMSON, COCKBURN
MULTI-BREED SHEPHERDS CLASS (In Reverse Order): (Judge: Ms R Allen, Stoup Hill, Humblehaugh)
3RD in Multi-Breed Shepherds Class: S RENTON, DUNS
2nd in Multi-Breed Shepherds Class: E RAMAGE, CRAIGWINDSIELD
1ST & WINNER of the BORTHWICK CUP for the Best Shepherds Pen of one Multi-Breed Ewe, one Gimmer and One Ewe Lamb: B HEDLEY, CORSBIE
MULTI-BREED CUPS (Judge: Ms R Allen, Stoup Hill, Humblehaugh)
The HARBRO CUP Cup for Best Single MV Accredited Multi-Breed: PROF. PENNY, CRICHNESS
The DAVID P MARSHALL CUP for the Best Single Multi-Breed: M PERRING, HOPRIG
GREY FACE CUPS (Judge: Ms A Gordon, Northfield, St Abbs)
The LONGFORMACUS CUP for the Best Grey Face Pen: S THOMSON, COCKBURN
The LANDALE CUP for the Best Single Grey Face: B HEDLEY, CORSBIE
BLACKFACE CUPS (Judge: Ms F Paxton, Greenleighton, Longwitton)
The AITKEN SILVER CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Pen of Three Blackface Ewe Lambs: J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON
The MURRAY SILVER CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Pen of Three Blackface Gimmers: PROF. PENNY, CRAIGWINDSHIEL
The T. DOUGLAS VEITCH CUP for the Best Blackface Pen of Three: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT
The PRIESTLAW CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Single in the Pens of Three: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT
The PATE CUP for the Best Blackface Group of Ram, Ewe, Gimmer and Ewe Lamb: A BELL, TOLLISHILL
The TOM HEATLIE CHALLENGE CUP for the Best Blackface Ewe Lamb: A BELL, TOLLISHILL
The A J B SPENCE CUP for the Best Blackface Tup Lamb: PROF. PENNY, BOTHWELL
The AINSLIE PERPETUAL CUP for the Best Single Blackface in Classes 17–22: A BELL, TOLLISHILL
PRIME LAMBS CUPS (Judge: Mrs S Devlin Stafford, Alnwick)
The 1898 SWAN CUP for the Best Prime Lamb in Class 30: J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON
The 1899 SWAN CUP for the Best Prime Lamb in Class 31: J & R WHITECROSS, CLARABAD MILL
The BANK OF SCOTLAND CUP for the Best Pen of Prime Lambs in Classes 30-31: J & G SINCLAIR, CROOKSTON
CATTLE COMPETITION (Judge: Mrs W Hobbs, Wedderlie, Westruther)
Cattle Competition in Reverse Order:
2ND in the Cattle Competition: PROF. PENNY, BOTHWELL
1ST & WINNER of the 125th ANNIVERSARY PROFESSOR W A PENNY CUP for a field of a minimum of 20 Suckler Cows and Calves: D MYCOCK, ELLEMFORD
YOUNG HANDLERS (Judge: Mrs M Cockburn, Stirkfield, Broughton)
The JOHN SCOTT MEMORIAL TROPHY for the winner of the Young Handlers: JACK ROYAN, PUTTON MILL
OVERALL AND RESERVE CHAMPIONS’ CUPS (Judge: Mrs M Cockburn, Stirkfield, Broughton)
The SPOTTISWOODE CUP for the Overall Champion Pen: P LOTHIAN, LONGCROFT
The SWAN & KELLIE CUP for the Reserve Overall Champion: PROF. PENNY, CRICHNESS
The JAMES COULTHERD MEMORIAL CUP for the Shepherd bringing out the Overall Champion: A BELL, TOLLISHILL
The Golden Jubilee Cup for Overall Champion: A BELL, TOLLISHILL
SHEEPDOG TRIALS (Judge: C Smart)
The DUNS CASTLE CHALLENGE CUP for the winner of the 2017 Sheepdog Trials, kindly run by Johnny Robinson: R HENDERSON’S ‘GLEN’, ABBINGTON (96 POINTS).
TERRIER RACING (Judge: J Baker)
The TAFF MEMORIAL CUP for the winner of the Terrier Racing: J MATHER’S ‘TILBERT THWAITE’ FOULDEN.
Industrial Section
LPS Award (plain horn stick) Allan Hay
LPS Special Award (plain wood stick) Allan Hay
Tait Cup (novice stick) David Lochhead
John McGuffie Cup (fancy stick) Allan Hay
LPS Champion of Champions (best stick) Allan Hay
Eunice Elliot Cup (most points child age 8 and over) India Doyle (age 12)
RAC Simpson Cup (most points child age 7 and under) Sarah Sanderson (age 5)
Muriel Milne Cup (best exh. childrens’ section) India Doyle (age 12)
Harehead Quaich (crafts) David Lochhead
CMR Breadboard (best bread) Kerry Eloner
CMR Butterdish (best exh. savouries) Cally Gilchrist
Lidded Jug (best painting) Betty Snow
Marygold Cup (best exh. vegetables) Elisabeth Leeming
Anniversary Trophy (best photograph) Sheila Pattullo
Ferguson Salver (best exh. flower section) Duncan Roe
LPS Tankard (gentlemen’s cup)* Willian Young
Elliot Cup (most points under age 25) Emma Armatage/Debbie Harris
Dickinson Cup (most points overall) Sandra Young
*(gentleman with most points overall excluding Vegetables and Flowers)