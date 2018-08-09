Bus service for Coldingham

The impact at the loss of a direct bus service from Coldingham and St Abbs was made clear at a meeting with Borders Buses representatives.

Last month the number 253 Borders bus service from Berwick to Edinburgh stopped calling at Coldingham, going straight from Eyemouth to Ayton and Reston instead after analysis showed the route has low usage from the village.

The bus company’s commercial manager, Sharon Morrison, was in Coldingham this week to meet people from the village, St Abbs and Cockburnspath and to hear their frustration at the loss of a direct bus service to Edinburgh.

The meeting, arranged by local MP John Lamont, was attended by 25 residents who explained the difficulties it caused for those who don’t drive.

Borders Buses has agreed to look into the points raised, including the possibility of one journey a day from Coldingham to Edinburgh, and a council supported bus pilot serving local villages with connections to the 253 route.

Sharon Morrison said: “We are committed to delivering a sustainable bus service in the communities we serve and were only too happy to attend Monday’s meeting.

“It was a good session and a number of possibilities to increase bus usage in the area were discussed.”

Mr Lamont added: “The meeting was useful because it highlighted the strength of feeling in the community. The loss of bus services at a time when banks, businesses and other services are also under threat is really harming our local communities.”