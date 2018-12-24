Break-in at a Berwick charity shop

Staff and volunteers at the Sue Ryder shop on Berwick’s Castlegate are appealing for donations after the shop was targeted by thieves.

The shop, which sells a wide selection of second hand clothing, accessories, homewares and books, was broken into between 5pm on Tuesday, December 18, and 9am on Wednesday, December 19. One of the shops windows was broken and £250 in cash stolen from the safe.

The shop, which supports Sue Ryder’s palliative, neurological and bereavement care, also missed out on a day’s trading on the Wednesday and staff are appealing for donations to help replenish lost funds.

Shop manager Suzanne said: “It was a big shock for my assistant manager Tina to come to work on Wednesday morning to find that our shop had been broken into overnight and left in disarray.

“It’s bad enough to break into a shop, and seriously upsetting when it’s a shop that for more than 20 years has supported a charity’s care for people facing a terminal illness, a complex neurological condition or the loss of a loved one.

“When we add together the lost trading time on Wednesday and the cash stolen from the safe, we’re talking about a loss to Sue Ryder of around £450. This sum could have paid for 24 hours of Sue Ryder’s expert care this Christmas – helping a patient live the best life they possibly can, or alternatively an annual service of 18 wheelchairs.

“To help recoup lost funds we’re appealing for some extra donations, such as high quality items of clothing and accessories, books and homewares. These can be dropped off at the shop on Castlegate.”

For information on making a donation and volunteering, ring 01289 332166 or email berwick6092@sueryder.org.