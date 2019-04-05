Borders youngsters are elected to Scottish Youth Parliament

Following the Scottish Youth Parliament elections, Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire will be represented by Rhys Pearce (S3, Loretto Senior School, Edinburgh) and Tanya Thomson (aged 18).

Congratulating them, and Peebles High School S4 pupil Isabel Headon, who was elected MSYP for Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member children and young people,

Councillor Carol Hamilton said: “They are to be commended for their commitment to putting themselves forward for this unique and privileged position and I am sure they will make the most of the opportunity it gives them to raise awareness about issues affecting their own lives and those of the people they represent.”

“I wish them well as they take up their new roles and look forward to working with them and seeing the contribution they make as MSYPs, both at a local and national level.”

Councillor Hamilton also recognised the contribution made by the outgoing MSYPs - Alex Morgan (MSYP Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale), Lucy Lauder (MSYP Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire) and Georgia Pritchard (MSYP Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire), as well as Sanna Aziz (MSYP Midlothian South, Tweeddale & Lauderdale) and Tanya Thomson (MSYP Ettrick, Roxburgh & Berwickshire) who stood down in 2018 to go to university.

She said: “Our thanks go to Alex, Lucy, Georgia, Sanna and Tanya for everything they achieved while they held the role of MSYPs, with a special mention for Tanya who chose to stand again and has just been successfully re-elected. They are all to be commended for the outstanding way in which they represented the children and young people of the Borders and made such a positive contribution to the Scottish Youth Parliament.”