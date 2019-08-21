Borders’ winter service review findings

A review of Scottish Borders Council’s winter service plan has been completed and will be put before its executive committee.

The local authority provides a winter service on nearly 3,000km of road across the Borders.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “Our winter service plan has stood us in good stead over a number of years, and the recent review has concluded that in many respects we provide not only a better, but more cost-effective service than many other local authority areas.

“However, an independent review has identified a number of opportunities to improve our operating performance and reduce costs, and it is important that we take that advice on board and continue to ensure that our plan is the best it can be.

“Very limited changes are proposed for winter 2019/20 that will impact on the frontline operations and I am confident that the proposed plan will once again ensure that we meet all our legal obligations and will keep the Borders moving, no matter what Mother Nature throws at us.”

It is proposed to trial a change to the timing of any footpath salting and snow clearance for this upcoming winter, with operations starting from 7.30am rather than 6am on weekdays. Exceptions would be made during severe weather events and on special occasions, such as Remembrance Sunday.

Other planned future items for consideration include an increase in salt storage capacity and review of the winter fleet.