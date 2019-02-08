Borders weather warning

A weather warning has been issued for the Scottish Borders as Storm Erik hits the region with heavy rain and 50-60mph winds.

Throughout today (Friday, February 8) we will have persistent rain across the Scottish Borders with the southern and western Borders seeing the heaviest rain. You can expect standing water on all the roads and localised flooding on some routes.

The persistent rain should clear by this afternoon although overnight we will see further heavy showers. It will also be a windy day and these winds speeds will increase tonight and through the day on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow be aware warning for wind, valid from midnight tonight until 3pm tomorrow. You can expect speeds of 50-60mph in inland areas and gusts up to 70mph in exposed areas. This may cause some travel difficulties particularly for high sided vehicles and may lead to restrictions on some bridges etc.

For further details on the link to the Met Office website https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings#?date=2019-02-09

Travel updates will be available on local radio and for trunk routes on the Traffic Scotland web site tomorrow.