Borders unemployment

Unemployment in the Borders is said to be falling, despite the latest month’s figures (1,515) being higher than the same time last year (up 505) and the previous month (up 130).

A broader group of benefit claimants looking for work because of the roll out of Universal Credit is the reason given for the current figure, Borders MP John Lamont saying: “When these figures are adjusted to take into account the roll out of Universal Credit, unemployment remains low in the Borders and is in fact falling.”

“With more than two-thirds of these new jobs full-time and wages now growing faster than inflation, this is a sign that people are moving from benefits to good, secure jobs.

“There is clearly more work to be done to bring better paid jobs to the Borders. However, this news shows that our local and national economies remain strong, despite Brexit.”