Borders smokers quit rate figures

It’s been almost a month since No Smoking Day, which means that it’s likely around 41% of Borderers will have successfully quit smoking.

Figures from the last NHS Smoking Cessation Services Scotland report for 2017/18, show that NHS Borders’ ‘4 week successful quit rates’ are higher than the national average of 38%. For ’12 week successful quit rates’ NHS Borders is again three percentage points higher than the national average.

Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health, said: “It encouraging that successful quit rates for stopping smoking in the Borders are consistently higher than the national average.

“Research shows that you are four times more likely to successfully stop smoking and stay stopped if you get help and support from an NHS stop smoking service. So we would encourage anyone who is considering stopping smoking to get in touch.”