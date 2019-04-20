Borders Pub Theatre’s eight ten-minute plays will get DunsPlayFest underway

Preparations for the first DunsPlayFest, which takes place next month, are well in hand

The event starts with a free tea party to which all are invited, especially if disguised as a character from a play or a film. Any character, any play, any film, it’s up to you, Watership Down, Waiting for Godot, Rocky Horror, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Godfather - the choice is yours.

After tea, it’s straight on with the show, Borders Pub Theatre’s presentation of eight ten-minute plays by Borders playwrights, hot from its sold-out first night in Selkirk. And on with a week of premieres, workshops, community events, a treasure hunt, food and drink - the Volunteer Hall, Duns, made fabulous by Allanbank Arts.

For more information about what’s on offer at DunsPlayFest go to www.dunsplayfest.org.uk