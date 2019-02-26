Borders MP wants a timetable for work on Reston Station

Borders MP John Lamont is determined that work on re-opening Reston Station is not kicked into the long grass again.

He has written to Scotland’s First Minister to request a timetable for when the detailed design of the station will be finished, when contracts will be awarded, when work on the ground will begin and when the station will be opened.

“Thanks to the hard work of local campaigners, we now finally have a firm commitment from the Scottish Government that Reston station will be reopened,” said Mr Lamont.

“However, we’ve been here before. When I was a Member of the Scottish Parliament, the then Transport Secretary promised trains would be stopping at Reston by 2016 and that deadline rumbled past much like the trains on the East Coast Mainline. I am determined to hold the Scottish Government to their promises.”

“A vague commitment to deliver Reston some time in the next five years is simply not good enough.

“Residents and the Berwickshire economy need their new station as soon as possible. And we need a firm deadline for when work on the ground is going to begin. After years of promises many people will simply not believe the station will ever reopen until they see the diggers begin working.”