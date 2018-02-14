Borders ladies take up the WASPI cause

A growing band of Borders women, born in the 1950s are beginning to wake up to the impact a series of changes to their State Pension age.

At the latest Borders WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) meeting at the weekend new faces joined the campaign calling for fairer transitional pension arrangements for 1950s born women.

“The anniversary events to mark the success of the Suffragette ladies 100 years ago have given a new impetus to the WASPI ladies and the enthusiasm to become active within the groups is infectious,” said Lynne Craighead, Borders WASPI organiser.

“The ladies of the Scottish Borders who attended the meeting divided into cluster groups to discuss ideas for raising awareness and fundraising. Ladies whose complaints have already been submitted to the DWP will meet with those just beginning the process in order to give advice and support.

“The WASPI campaign supports the principle of equalisation of the State Pension Age. However we do not agree with the unfair way the changes were implemented.”

The next Borders WASPI meeting is on Sunday, March 18, at 10.30am at the Newtown Community Wing and they look forward to welcoming more ladies wanting to get involved in fighting for justice.