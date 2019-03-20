Borders Art Fair attracts 6000 visitors

Art lovers spent over £100,000 on works by the region’s contemporary artists on display at the Borders Art Fair at the weekend.

Over 6,000 visitors flocked to the event at Springwood Park, Kelso, and over 60 artists, galleries and collectives took part in the event, showcasing a selection of beautiful works and inspiring and delighting visitors from the Borders and beyond.

This year’s Borders Art Fair included a series of talks by leading figures in Scotland’s contemporary art world including Philip Long, director, V&A Dundee and Guy Peploe, director, The Scottish Gallery.

Fair organisers had arranged special activities and workshops for children and visitors were also able to enjoy artist-led workshops and demonstrations including figurative drawing and stone letter carving. Tours of the art and architecture of Borders historic houses, Mellerstain and Marchmont House were fully-booked and an exhibition and print demonstration by the Royal Scottish Academy in Kelso Town Hall was a popular addition to the 2019 event.

Frances Fergusson, director, Borders Art Fair, said; “We’re delighted that we were able to attract an additional 1,000 visitors to this year’s event and are thrilled that the work on show was so well received.”

“The aim of the Borders Art Fair is to engage and inspire people of all ages through amazing original work and it’s extremely rewarding to see their reactions as they enjoy the event and to be able to help support the incredibly talented artists who live and work in the Scottish Borders and surrounding areas.”

The Borders Art Fair is part funded by Awards for All, the Fallago Environment Fund, The Scottish Government and the European Scottish Borders LAG LEADER 2014-2020 programme.

Event sponsors include Marchmont Farms, McInroy & Wood Investment Managers, Bruce Stevenson Insurance, Vivid Design Consultancy, Steven Rae Accountancy, Born in the Borders, Milne Graden holiday cottages and Airhouses Self Catering.