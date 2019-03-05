Borderers given assurance on medicine supplies post-Brexit

An assurance has been given by the UK Government’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, that medicine supplies to the Borders will be protected after Brexit.

Borders MP John Lamont raised the issue in the House of Commons after a number of constituents told him they were concerned about the supply of their medicines after the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Hancock said that the supply of medicines “to harder to reach places like Scotland will continue after we leave the EU”. He added that ensuring that supply chains were in place “in any Brexit scenario” was the responsibility of the UK Government, and work was being done with the Scottish Government to make sure “that the flow of medicines reaches all parts of the UK”.

Mr Lamont said: “A number of constituents have got in touch with me about this issue, which I know is of concern to some residents in the Borders.

“The UK Government has repeatedly said that in any Brexit scenario, the supply of medicines would be protected. I was nevertheless pleased to receive this further reassurance from the Health Secretary.

“Steps have already been taken to make sure enough medicines are being stored and further work is ongoing to make sure that the supply chains already in place are protected even if we leave without a deal.”