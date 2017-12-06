Bordercare service changes

The Bordercare Alarm service will be delivered by a three council partnership from April 2018, after councillors agreed to the changes.

Scottish Borders Council has approved delivery of SB Cares’ BorderCare Alarm monitoring and remote response service in partnership with East Lothian and Midlothian councils. However, they cannot say how many jobs will be lost and what the cost savings will be of moving to a partnership arrangement.

Bordercare has been operating in its current form since 1987 and considerable investment was needed to update it. After a full options appraisal it was decided that “a partnership agreement with East Lothian was the most effective way to not only sustain the service but also to enhance it by being able to take advantage of the knowledge, experience and state of the art technology that the East Lothian service would provide”.

The proposal will see no change to the technical alarm installation and support service, and SB Cares will remain responsible for the overall BorderCare service to clients in the Borders, whose fees and charges will continue to be set by SBC. The new arrangements will not result in any changes to these fees.

The changes will impact on jobs and an SBC spokesperson said: “We are working to confirm the exact number of staff who will be affected. Initial discussions have been held with those most likely to be affected in relation to the options that are available to them.”