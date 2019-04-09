A life-saving rescue service’s search for a new home is over now planning approval has been granted for a £300,000 base at Kelso’s Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate.

The Border Search and Rescue Unit’s team of 26 volunteers currently works out of Kelso police station, and a garage at the town’s racecourse houses its three vehicles.

However, to be able to respond quickly to emergencies, it has been searching for an alternative base and a planning application submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a purpose-built steel portal-framed unit close to the Vermilion Dental Practice has now been granted.

A spokesperson for the unit said: “This purpose-built facility is in the right location and will allow us to respond quicker and more efficiently to any call-out, as well as hosting command and control of an appropriate incident. Pinnaclehill Industrial Estate provides the necessary space and location.”