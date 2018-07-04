Border Eggs voted best in UK

Berwickshire based Border Eggs has been voted ‘Egg Producer of the Year’ in the 2018 National Egg & Poultry Awards.

James and Angela MacLean were presented with the award at a prestigious ceremony at London’s Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

The National Egg & Poultry Awards are organised by Poultry Business magazine and Lewis Business Media to recognise excellence and innovation in the egg and poultry sectors.

Poultry Business publisher Simon Lewis said: “Congratulations to Border Eggs who were deserved winners on the night.

“These awards have highlighted the breadth and depth of talent, drive and ambition in the egg and poultry sectors and it is a pleasure to recognise the winners, and all those shortlisted.”

James and Angela MacLean said: “We were delighted to be nominated for this national award and to win was a huge surprise!

“We are very proud of how we have diversified our family farm in Berwickshire to be an award winning egg producer. This recognition, by some of the most influential people in our sector, is a great reflection of the daily efforts of our team to look after our hens to the best standards we can achieve.

“We are currently involved in a number of diversification projects to ensure our farm’s continued growth and success.

“Our plans meet Governments’ aspirations that farmers become more market oriented and anticipate demand from customers. The team at Border Eggs is proud to be part of a growing sector producing both organic and free-range, welfare friendly eggs that the consumer desires.”

Awards judge Mark Williams, chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council, said: “It’s no surprise we are seeing some fantastic innovation across the supply chain from hatcheries to the end consumer, which are being showcased as part of the National Egg & Poultry Awards.

“The British Egg Industry Council is excited to see so many shining examples of excellence in the egg sector.”

Border Eggs have a flock of organic and free range chickens producing eggs which are sold in various outlets in Borders and to Noble Foods, the leading supplier of fresh eggs to the major UK retailers in the UK and the company which created the ‘Happy Egg’ brand.