Paxton House is hosting a valuation day by Bonhams specialists on Tuesday, February 13, from 11am-3pm.

Guests pay £5 for up to five items to be valued by the experts - pictures, works of art, silver, jewellery, books, furniture, ceramics, glass and arms & armour. Valuation fees will be donated to the Paxton Trust.

Entries will be accepted for Bonham’s auction The Scottish Sale, in Edinburgh, on April 25-26.