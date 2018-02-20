Body found at St. Abbs Head

A major recovery operation took place at St Abbs Head on Sunday, February 18, after the body of a man was found at the bottom of the cliffs.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in the Scottish Borders are investigating following the death of a man in St Abbs.

“The body of the 65-year-old was found at the bottom of the cliffs, near to St Abbs Lighthouse at around 11.15am on Sunday, February 18.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are continuing.”

The recovery operation involved Berwick, Eyemouth and Dunbar Coastguard teams as well as St Abbs independent lifeboat and Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat.

The coastguard teams and lifeboat crews then received a second call out following reports of a missing person who was later found by police.