Boat yard plans get the go ahead

Plans for a £2m upgrade of Eyemouth boat yard have been approved and work on replacing the existing sheds with modern buildings will get underway soon.

The yard was taken over last year by Patrick Flockhart, and trading as Eyemouth Marine it intends to become a “garage for the sea”, using marine skills to serve the onshore industry, offshore wind vessels and fishing boats.

Scottish Borders Council planners are firmly on board, a planning officer saying: “This application proposes a positive generational upgrade of an existing boat yard which offers the prospect of considerable benefits to Eyemouth. The principle of these proposals can be given strong support.”

The council’s economic development department added: “This proposal is crucial to halt the recent decline in the business and provide an essential service to encourage new business.”

Edinburgh and Glasgow-based Applied Engineering Design (AED) designed the new buildings which accommodate bigger boats and allow year-round working.

Tim Hetherington, director of AED, said: “The connection of the Eyemouth boat yard with the sea is unshakeable and it is a key employer in the town, providing work for up to 20 people. Without it boats would have to go to Arbroath or Whitby for out-of-water repairs. The plans we prepared employ the latest civil and structural engineering techniques for work in the inter-tidal zone, and the multiple sheds will increase the range of boats the yard can handle.”