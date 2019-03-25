Blue Planet UK at St Abbs Head

St Abbs Head nature reserve has a starring role this week in the BBC’s Blue Planet UK, shown at 4.30pm on BBC 1, from Monday to Friday.

The first two episodes of the series, which investigates, celebrates and challenges what’s going on in the UK’s seas, are presented from the National Trust for Scotland beauty spot renowned for its geology and, during the summer its ‘seabird city’, the dramatic cliffs providing spectacular vantage points from which to watch thousands of nesting seabirds, including guillemots, kittiwakes and razorbills.

Presenters Steve Brown and Gillian Burke spent several days filming at St Abb’s Head earlier this month and enjoyed some early spring sunshine during their trip.

During filming at St Abbs Steve reveals how plastic rubbish is turned into kayaks that clean up the seas.

Interim filming manager for the National Trust for Scotland, Sarah Eccles said: “We were so pleased to welcome the Blue Planet UK team to St Abb’s Head, one of the beautiful places the trust is proud to protect.

“It’s a privilege to be involved in such a prestigious production and one which does so much to raise awareness of the issues facing our marine environment, which our volunteers and staff are dealing with every day at places all over Scotland.”

Blue Planet UK begins on Monday, March 25, at 4.30pm on BBC One. All episodes will be available on iPlayer.

Blue Planet UK is part of a week of Blue Planet Live programmes celebrating marine life around the globe and exploring the health of our oceans.