Blowing their own trumpet

The Eastern Borders Schools Brass Band came third at the Scottish Youth Brass Band Championships in Perth at the weekend.
Their teacher Graeme Kennedy said: “We were the largest band in our age group, taking 37 players to Perth, where they played superbly well.”
Those who attended Duns Primary School’s Christmas fair last Thursday will have heard the band, who played at the fair as part of their final preparations for the competition.
