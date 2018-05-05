Blithe Spirit has never been seen quite like this before

Noel Coward’s ghost ridden farce Blithe Spirit takes to the stage in Duns next week courtesy of versatile drama group Duns Players.

With a penchant for mixing thing up Duns players are following up their last production Broth (a brand new play from Edinburgh), with a classic and much-loved farce by Noel Coward.

The cast of seven are directing themselves - with much assitance and professional guidance from Eloner Crawford and Euan McIver - and rehearsals for the hilarious romp are currently in in full swing.

The cast is led by several stars of the popular Farcicle troupe – Genny Dixon, Christine Sclater, Jerry Ponder and Kate Lester as Madame Arcati – which raised thousands for charities by performing sketches in venues across the Borders before going into retirement almost a decade ago.

A confident, polished performance is to be expected from such experienced and skilled troupers, although producer and actor John McEwen points out: “Duns Players do not like to play it safe and always aim to present a show as if it were for the first time. Blithe Spirit might be one of the most well-known pieces in the repertoire but it will never have been quite like this before!

“Audiences are in for a treat.”

The Noel Coward play sees socialite and successful novelist Charles Condomine, invite clairvoyant, Madame Arcati to his house to conduct a séance. His intention is to gather material for his next book but the plan goes awry and after the seance the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, comes back to haunt him. She is determined to cause problems between Charles and his second wife Ruth, and thing go from bad to wrose and become increasingly chaotic as the play progresses.

Blithe Spirit will be on stage at the Volunteer Hall, duns from Wednesday, May 9, to Friday, May 11. Tickets available from Nairns Newsagents and on the door: £5/£8 – licensed bar. Show starts 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.

Production transfers to Paxton House for performances (with supper) on Thursday, May 31, and Friday, June 1. (See the website www.paxtonhouse.co.uk for details.)

Duns Players’ armistice production this year will be ‘Oh What A Lovely War’ - a joint productiopn with Duns and District Amateur Operatic Society and they are holding alaunch night on Thursday, May 17, in Duns Volunteer Hall, at 7.30pm.