Bistro opens at the Hirsel

Chef Steve Lyall, opens his new bistro/restaurant at Hirsel Golf Club this weekend.

Hedgey’s at the Hirsel opened on Saturday, March 30, and is open from 11am-8pm with a bistro-style menu and more formal dining options for the weekends.

Originally from Galashiels, Steve completed his chef’s training in the Borders and worked for several local hotels, including Burts in Melrose before moving to New Zealand in 1999 where he had a successful career working with some of the country’s top chefs. Steve is also former head chef at The Collingwood Arms Hotel, Cornhill.

Phil Massey, the Hirsel Golf Club’s general manager said: “Steve’s arrival is a coup for the golf club, Coldstream and for food lovers throughout the Borders. Hedgey’s will be open to everyone, not just golfers, so this is the perfect place to experience world-class cookery talent in the tranquil setting of the Hirsel Estate.”