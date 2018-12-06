Bishop’s service of dedication at St. Ebba’s Church, Eyemouth

The Bishop of Edinburgh, John Armes, joined the congregation of St Ebba’s Episcopal Church, in Eyemouth recently to celebrate their return to the church building after major renovation works had been completed.

The St Ebba’s congregation have been worshipping at Coldingham Priory and in private homes for several months now while work to extend the church was carried out. Now more accessible and adaptable for wider community use as well as worship, St Ebba’s is back in action and the Bishop of Edinburgh helped celebrate the return of the worshiping congregation and also dedicated the new parts of the building.

In late 2016 the choir stalls in the church were removed and replaced with chairs and Sunday services were held in the chancel. By May 2017 the parsonage had been sold and the money raised - along with grants from Viridor Credits Environmental Company (£50,000), Thomas Tunnock Ltd (£2000) - and £1000 from the Dioceses of Edinburgh towards mission work, provided the funding for improvement works.

The old hall was demolished and a new annexe, with meeting room, vestry, kitchen and toilets was added to the building making it a much more useable space for community events and meetings.

Anyone wishing to make use of St Ebba’s new community facilities can contact Frankie Taylor on 01890 751123 or taylorfct@hotmail.com