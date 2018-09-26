Biker thanks paramedics

A Chirnside motorbike rider who almost died after crashing has praised the two paramedics who saved his life.

Michael Hallsworth was rescued when a fast-acting team from the Scottish Ambulance Service dashed to the Kelso crash scene and re-inflated his lungs, enabling him to breathe.

The retired electrical supervisor spent six days in hospital after the incident on July 17, which left him with a broken shoulder blade, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

“When I woke up in hospital the next day, the doctors said if not for the intervention of the paramedics, I would not have survived. I was told my lung had collapsed and they had saved my life,” said Michael, a retired electrical supervisor.

Michael, 64, has spoken about the Scottish Ambulance Service team of Guy Anderson and Stuart Hogg – both based at Kelso Ambulance Station – that saved his life.

Speaking from his Chirnside home he said: “I was on my way to Hawick when I came past the race course at Kelso.

“That is the last thing I can actually remember but apparently just past there, I overtook a car and the car turned right into me and knocked me off. I can’t remember a thing after that.

Guy, one of the paramedics who came to Michael’s aid, explained: “It wasn’t until 24 hours later that we found out the true extent of his injuries.

“It was lovely to meet Michael and see he’s making a full recovery; it’s always gratifying when we get thanked for what we do.”

Michael added: “I can’t be thankful enough, because they saved my life that day.”