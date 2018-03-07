BGH A&E is under pressure because of the weather

Borders General Hospital is currently under exceptional pressure and people are urged to only go to A&E if they have a serious illness or injury.

Dr Cliff Sharp, medical director NHS Borders said: “In the aftermath of last week’s severe weather the Borders General Hospital is currently under exceptional pressure.

“The weather conditions last week meant that we could not discharge as many patients who were ready to go home, and despite trying to catch up we are now experiencing exceptionally high demand in our accident and emergency department which is putting further pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

“We are working hard to discharge patients who are well enough to go home to create some more space, however this takes time. If you have a relative in any of our hospitals who is ready to be discharged, please make arrangements to collect them as soon as you can.

“We are looking after some very sick people so please help us take the pressure off the hospital and only go to A&E if you have an illness or injury that is serious and requires urgent medical attention.

“If you do need to attend A&E you may have to wait longer than usual so please be patient and remember that our staff are doing their best during this very busy time.

“If you are unwell and it is not an emergency GP surgeries are open and your community pharmacies are open and available to provide expert advice and treatment.”