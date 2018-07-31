Best of Berwickshire on display

Berwickshire County Show with its mix of competition and entertainment returns this Saturday, August 4, at Mainsgate Park, Duns Castle.

Known as the “friendly show” Duns Show has something for everyone, from the traditional livestock classes and horse classes to Quack Commandos.

The native bred cattle will be adjudicated by Graeme Fraser, Newton of Idvies, and local farmer Rob Forrest, Preston Farm, Duns will officiate in the continental cattle classes. The overall cattle championship will be decided by Tom Matthewson, Soutra Mains.

Forest Irving from Hawick will award the overall sheep championship which will be judged by Lady Caroline Douglas-Home, Cornhill-on-Tweed. The Commercial Herd Competition, which is judged on farm before the show, will be officiated by Robin Forrest, Duns.

Show president Peter Leggate officiates over the trade stand competition (among other duties), ably assisted by senior vice president, Peter Sanderson, Middlefield, Duns.

The horse schedule has been substantially revised for 2018, but still includes all the usual classes. Two new classes have been introduced in the past two years; coloured horses and veteran horses, which are proving popular.

Winners in the retrained racehorse classes will qualify for the Scottish Tattersalls, RoR Thoroughbred Show Series and Royal Windsor Show 2019.

Entries for the Dog Show (including fun classes) will be taken on the field from 12pm.

In conjunction with the Auchencrow Thistle Cycling Club, the Mountain Bike Race includes classes from juniors to adults, from approx 1.30pm. Entries can be made beforehand to dunsshow@btopenworld.com or on the day.

Trade stand space is well filled this year, with a mix of local crafts, cars, agricultural machinery and light equipment, lawncare machinery and local interest groups.

Main ring entertainment kicks off with the Quack Commandos, followed by a mini rugby tournament demonstration, the children’s sweetie race, the livestock parade and the classic car and vintage machinery display and parade. The hunting hounds will parade in the Main Ring and the Duns Pipe Band is sure to add atmosphere around the showground.

“We are very grateful to all our catalogue advertisers, trade stand holders and exhibitors and in particular, all our sponsors and supporters for the day,” said show secretary Natalie Cormack.