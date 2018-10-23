Best designs in the Borders rewarded

Modern, traditional and innovative buildings were recognised at the Borders Building Design Awards 2018, held at Marchmont House, Greenlaw, last week.

Five awards and three commendations were presented at the ceremony for a new school, housing estate and a distillery as well as private properties.

A total of 26 entries were received for the awards, which is one of the longest running of local design awards in Scotland, having started in 1984.

The competition itself has been shortlisted for next month’s Scottish Awards for Quality in Planning, one of the Scottish Government’s most prestigious competitions.

Councillor Tom Miers, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for planning and environment, said: “The Borders Building Design Awards are so important to help recognise and improve the quality of building design across the region whether it is modern, innovative or traditional. It is also an ideal opportunity to bring planners, builders, architects, developers and other key figures in the industry together.

“We have a great heritage of buildings across the region, which are not only important from an aesthetic point of view but also to encourage people to live and invest in the Borders.

“Huge congratulations to all the winners and those commended, and thanks to all our sponsors for their support of the awards.”

The winners were: New Build Residential – The Loan, Gattonside; New Build Non-residential - Broomlands Primary, Kelso; Placemaking and Regeneration - Stonefield, Hawick; Works to Existing Buildings Commercial – Borders Distillery, Hawick; Works to Existing Buildings Residential – Fellowhills Farmhouse, Horndean.

Of the farmhouse building at Horndean, the judges commented: “Effectively a new house linked to the existing farmhouse with simple glazed link. The quality of the stonework in particular is of the highest order.”

The judges felt that the new Broomlands Primary School at Kelso had the “wow factor” creating an inspiring place to learn, and the creation of the Borders Distillery was “an imaginative and sensitive conversion of a listed building which had previously been on the Buildings at Risk Register”.

Marchmont House, property consultants Knight Frank, independent builders’ merchant MKM Building Supplies and window, door and offsite building suppliers Sidey Solutions sponsored the 2018 awards.