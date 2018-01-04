Berwickshire SWI president Joyce makes the link between kilts and cancer charity

Berwickshire federation SWI president Joyce Luby has knitted Hogmanay kilts for Kevin the Carrot to help raise funds for ALDI’s charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust. The star of the supermarket giant’s Christmas campaign has been ‘kilted’ out, courtesy of Joyce, who lives in Duns and is also Allanton SWI secretary, and fellow SWI members from across the country. ALDI shoppers have a chance to win a kilted Kevin while raising funds for Teenage Cancer Trust. To donate £3 to the charity and be entered into the competition, shoppers should text ALDI, followed by the name of Kevin the Carrot’s girlfriend, to 70300 by midnight tonight (Thursday).