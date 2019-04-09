Berwickshire’s top score in test on dictionary’s new words

People from Berwickshire scored highest in the UK when tested on the new words included in the latest edition of the Oxford Dictionary.

The dictionary launched its Words Where You Are appeal to the public last year to mark the 90th anniversary of the completion of its first edition and Scottish people did not disappoint.

The number of Scottish words in the 650 new words and phrases added might explain why people in Berwickshire who took part in a survey of the new words carried out by CV writing professionals Purple CV scored 69% compared to a UK average of 56%. “It seems the good people of Berwickshire are the most clued up, scoring 69% on average - the highest in the UK,” said a spokesperson for Purple CV.

Among the 650 words and phrases added to the Oxford Dictionary last month are Scottish staples such as baffies, sitooterie and bampot.

Dictionary editors editors Jane Johnson and Kate Wild said of the word sitooterie (a place to sit out) there is “something just generally pleasing about the word”.

Purple CV also found that as well as Berwickshire folk understanding the highest number of new words, 53% of people admitted to using a word in a sentence without really knowing its true meaning. While on a more positive note 47% of respondents say they are constantly trying to improve and expand their vocabulary

https://purplecv.co.uk/blog/140-test-your-vocabulary.html