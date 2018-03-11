Berwickshire’s great thinkers

A meeting of minds has brought together two Berwickshire organisations that celebrate the work of two famous Berwickshire philosophers - Duns Scotus and David Hume.

The Chirnside-based group that formed to mark the 300th anniversary of the birth of David Hume has joined forces with the Duns Scotus 2016 Group which marked the 750th anniversary of the theologian and together they have created a news organisation - Thinking Without Borders.

David Hume

Their first conference is being held on Saturday, April 21, at the Volunteer Hall, Duns.

Food for Thought will address a range of issues concerned with food and drink, including senses, taste and pleasure, and questions of philosophy, values and ethics.

So far the confirmed speakers are: Professor Barry Smith (as heard on BBC Radio 4, director of the Institute of Philosophy, University of London) who will speak on Food, drink and the senses; Chris Walton: (from award winning Peelham Farm) who will address food farming values and questions about their impact on the environment and economics; Fi Martynoga (environmentalist and journalist) Going Wild; Dr Janet Starkey (Middle-Eastern specialist) - the coffee trail from Arab lands to European coffee houses - A matter of good taste?; Derek Janes: (historian) Tea smuggling – tales of our essential brew with questions of morality and illegality

For information about the event, which takes place from 10am-4.30pm and costs £10 contact Derek Janes - thinkingwb2018@gmail.com